Samsung Galaxy S20 FE seen in live photos

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be officially revealed next week. As the countdown towards the promotion approaches, new leaks are also added to the device-related leaks. After the infographic leak showing the technical features of the smartphone, live photos of the phone have now appeared.

These photos were shared on Twitter by the sensor known as “Jimmy is Promo”. Jimmy also gave information about some of the technical details of the smartphone, along with the photos of the Galaxy S20 FE in dark blue.

The S20 FE seems to be positioned somewhere between the S20 and the S20 Plus in size. It is stated that the smartphone will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The round camera hole at the top of the screen hosts a 32-megapixel front camera. On the back of the smartphone, the 12 megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will get the energy it needs from its 4500 mAh battery. The 5G version of the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and the 4G version has an Exynos 990 processor. The phone, which completed the Android 11 operating system with the One UI 2.5 user interface, will become official on September 23. The device is expected to be sold in Europe for 700 euros.



