Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features detailed!

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has become the most anticipated smartphone of the brand after Galaxy Note 20. Previously, the S20 FE design and some of its features were leaked by Evan Blass.

According to new information that has emerged today, the features such as the battery and front camera of the phone have also been detailed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 continue to announce its new smartphones after the launch. The Fan Edition introduction date, which has cropped features such as the camera compared to the Galaxy S20 features, is announced as the end of this month in some sources, but the predictions point to next month. Here are the Galaxy S20 FE specs and battery:

The phone will come with a bright 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. According to the newly released leak, this bright screen will be supported by a 4500 mAh battery. This bright and big screen is getting ready to come out with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the processor side, the S20 FE will use one of the Sanapdragon 865 and Exynoss 990 processors according to the region.

On the camera side, the triple rear camera setup consists of a 12 Megapixel main camera, a 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle and an 8 Megapixel telephoto lens. According to new information, the selfie camera will have a resolution of 32 Megapixels and will be located in the hole placed on the screen. It was also revealed in the last details that the phone will have a 30x zoom feature.

The smartphone, which will come with image stabilization, in other words OIS technology, is IP68 certified. This certification means that the S20 FE can withstand dust, dirt and sand and can withstand submersion of up to 1.5 meters of water for up to thirty minutes. Galaxy S20 FE features and battery, how do you think? We are waiting your comments.



