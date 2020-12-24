Samsung Galaxy S20 +: excellent 43% drop

This is a big deal for a premium smartphone developed by Samsung. The Galaxy S20 + is now at its best price with a whopping 43% drop which you will find below.

Samsung has dominated the market for a very long time, crushing the growing competition. It must be said that its smartphones are still among the best on the market, with cutting-edge technologies and appreciated by consumers with each new generation. Samsung’s next step? The democratization of foldable smartphones, with several models in preparation. But today, it is a traditional telephone but excellent from a technical point of view that interests us. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 + is enjoying a whopping 43% discount which you can find below.

With its huge drop of 43%, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 + drops from 1,109 euros to 629.99 euros at the time of writing, on December 24 at 5 p.m. Not to mention that you can also take advantage of promotional codes at this address. But what does the Galaxy S20 + offer, technical sheet? We find, in bulk, a large 6.7-inch OLED panel, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a quadruple photo sensor or even 5G compatibility. Beautiful technologies for a high-end smartphone. If you are more of a large size, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also on sale.



