Samsung Galaxy S20 And Note 20 Get Android 12 And One UI 4

Samsung has started releasing the update for Android 12 and One UI 4 for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones. In total, there are nine devices receiving the new version. This is the first time that Samsung releases so quickly the update of a new version of Android for its devices.

However, at least so far, the update appears to be limited to Switzerland, but new regions should gain access over the next few days. To check if it’s downloadable on your device, just go to Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Regarding the possible bugs of this patch, no other beta version is expected to be released for the Galaxy S20 series, which means that the stable version should arrive on devices soon.

One UI 4 was officially launched in October this year and brought news to Galaxy smartphone users. You can, for example, enable split-screen view when running more than one application at the same time. Also, a new section in the settings allows you to add medical information and emergency contacts.