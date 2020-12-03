Samsung Galaxy phones that will receive Android 11

Although Android 11 has long been on the market, Samsung prefers to take it easy and introduce well all the news of the current version of the Google mobile operating system in its own personalization layer, the ONE UI. And is that Samsung had announced the beta program One UI 3.0 for developers 4 months ago, and since then, the company has released the beta update of One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 for several high-end smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy ONE UI 3.0 Android 11
Last month, Samsung had promised that it would release the official roadmap for the stable One UI 3.0 update, and it is just what it has done today: The company has revealed the official release schedule for the One UI 3.0 update for all. Galaxy compatible smartphones and tablets.
The first devices to receive the stable update of One UI 3.0 are one of the two top of the 2020 range that the company has on the market, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra, which will update just at the end of this month, before the year is out.
Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip will receive One UI update 3.0 in January 2021.
The Galaxy Fold will get the One UI 3.0 update in February 2021. Here is the complete list by dates and models, so you can know if your mobile will receive ONE UI 3.0 and when. Of course, we must bear in mind that this launch schedule is for Egypt, so the updates could arrive a few weeks earlier or later in the West, depending on the market itself:
December 2020
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20 +
Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021
Galaxy Note 10
Galaxy Note 10+
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy S10
Galaxy S10 +
Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Galaxy Z Flip
February 2021
Galaxy Fold
March 2021
Galaxy A51
Galaxy M21
Galaxy M30s
Galaxy M31
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Tab S7
April 2021
Galaxy A50
Galaxy M51
May 2021
Galaxy A21s
Galaxy A31
Galaxy A70
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A80
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June 2021
Galaxy A01
Galaxy A01 Core
Galaxy A11
Galaxy M11
Galaxy Tab A
July 2021
Galaxy A30
Galaxy Tab S5e
August 2021
Galaxy A10
Galaxy A10s
Galaxy A20
Galaxy A20s
Galaxy A30s
Galaxy Tab A 10.1
Galaxy Tab Active Pro