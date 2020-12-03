Samsung Galaxy phones that will receive Android 11

Although Android 11 has long been on the market, Samsung prefers to take it easy and introduce well all the news of the current version of the Google mobile operating system in its own personalization layer, the ONE UI. And is that Samsung had announced the beta program One UI 3.0 for developers 4 months ago, and since then, the company has released the beta update of One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 for several high-end smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy ONE UI 3.0 Android 11

Last month, Samsung had promised that it would release the official roadmap for the stable One UI 3.0 update, and it is just what it has done today: The company has revealed the official release schedule for the One UI 3.0 update for all. Galaxy compatible smartphones and tablets.

The first devices to receive the stable update of One UI 3.0 are one of the two top of the 2020 range that the company has on the market, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra, which will update just at the end of this month, before the year is out.

Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip will receive One UI update 3.0 in January 2021.

The Galaxy Fold will get the One UI 3.0 update in February 2021. Here is the complete list by dates and models, so you can know if your mobile will receive ONE UI 3.0 and when. Of course, we must bear in mind that this launch schedule is for Egypt, so the updates could arrive a few weeks earlier or later in the West, depending on the market itself:

December 2020

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2021

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

February 2021

Galaxy Fold

March 2021

Galaxy A51

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

April 2021

Galaxy A50

Galaxy M51

May 2021

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A80

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June 2021

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A01 Core

Galaxy A11

Galaxy M11

Galaxy Tab A

July 2021

Galaxy A30

Galaxy Tab S5e

August 2021

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Galaxy Tab Active Pro



