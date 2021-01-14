Samsung Galaxy Note20 on sale before Galaxy S21

There are just under two hours until the Galaxy Unpacked begins, an event where the South Korean manufacturer will officially present the new Galaxy S21 series. A family that, everything indicates that it will be made up of three versions in which the highest of the range would have support for the S Pen. A feature of the Note series so far. Well, anyway, as is usually the case at the time of the launch of a new model, there are others that lower its price. On this occasion, before the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 in its different versions, we can already find the Samsung Galaxy Note20 at a very attractive price.

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S21

All the leaks and information leaked to date suggest that this afternoon we will see the presentation of three different versions of the Samsung Galaxy S21:

Samsung Galaxy S21 with 6.2-inch screen and triple camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + with 6.7-inch screen and the same photographic section as the Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 6.9-inch screen and a main camera with four sensors.

All of them would be powered by Samsung’s own processor, Exynos 2100, between 8 and 12 GB of RAM and different configurations as far as internal memory is concerned. Three versions that would be at a starting price of 849 euros for the most basic version, from 1,049 euros for the Galaxy S21 + and 1,299 euros for the version with 128 GB of the Galaxy Ultra.

Discount for Samsung Galaxy Note20

Within the Galaxy Note family, we find in the Samsung catalog that the Note20 is the most modern model. A smartphone that is also available in different versions, Galaxy Note20, Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G.

Models whose official price started from 959 euros for the Note20, 1,059 euros for the Note20 5G and from 1,309 euros for the Note20 Ultra 5G version. Well, right now it is possible to get these phones at a very low price on the official Samsung website. Specifically, it is possible to save 160 euros on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 5G, while if we decide on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G version, then the savings will be 310 euros.

Therefore, it is possible to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note20 at a price of 799 euros, the Galaxy Note20 5G at 899 euros and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G for a price that does not exceed the barrier of one thousand euros, 999 euros. exactly.

Among the main characteristics of these terminals, it should be noted that they have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD + screen for the Note20 and Note20 5G and 6.9 inches for the Ultra version. They have large capacity batteries, a photographic section that includes a triple sensor camera, between 8 and 12 GB of RAM, depending on the model, different internal storage options and a complete connectivity section.

All of them have Android operating system and compatibility with the S Pen to get the most out of the smartphone.