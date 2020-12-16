Samsung made a new statement about the blog post penned by TM Roh. In a statement made by a Samsung spokesperson, it was stated that the newest member of the Galaxy Note series will be announced in 2021. With this statement, the claims that the Galaxy Note series will be terminated in 2021 have also collapsed.

South Korean technology giant Samsung comes up with similar claims every year. These claims suggest that Samsung will end the Galaxy Note series and continue on its way by adding the S Pen to the Galaxy S series. Similar claims were made this year, as every year, and it was said that Samsung will kill the Galaxy Note series with the Galaxy S21 series.

As the allegations continue to confuse consumers, TM Roh, the number one in charge of Samsung’s mobile product division, posted a blog post yesterday. Saying that Samsung is following which of the features in the Galaxy Note series are loved by consumers, Roh announced that some features of the Galaxy Note series will be brought to other devices. Consumers who misunderstood this statement started to think that this time the Galaxy Note series will indeed come to an end.

Samsung Galaxy Note series will continue in 2021

New statements regarding Roh’s statements came from an unnamed Samsung spokesperson. Speaking to a South Korea-based news agency, the spokesperson said that the sentences were misunderstood and that the statement did not mean that the Galaxy Note family will be terminated. According to the spokesperson, Samsung has already started work for the Galaxy Note family, which it will launch in 2021.

According to the statements made by the spokesperson of Samsung, in 2021, we can meet a Galaxy S series with S Pen support. However, this does not mean that the Galaxy Note series is coming to an end. While the statements made revealed that Samsung will not kill the Galaxy Note series, it also eliminated the confusion of Samsung fans. We’ll probably be talking about the same claims this time next year.



