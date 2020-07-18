Samsung Galaxy Note 20 unveils video rendering from all angles

It’s a new video that just dropped showing Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 from all angles. Enough to get an idea of ​​what this future high-end smartphone will offer!

Samsung will present its new products on August 5th at the Unpacked event. A conference during which smartphones are obviously expected, including the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. But the real expectation of fans of the Korean firm remains the Galaxy Note 20, which should be less expensive than expected, ultimately. A high-end model that will once again give pride of place to a sublime screen, ideal for multimedia. And it is precisely his screen that was unveiled by Evan Blass, famous leaker, but not only. The man unveiled on 3D a 3D rendering on video!

New post at Patreon: "Samsung Galaxy Note20 360 Spin" [https://t.co/n9b4H8phSl] pic.twitter.com/sGtULgK2pY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2020

We discover in this video the sublime Galaxy Note 20, basic version, with a huge flat screen at the front. As always, we imagine that the panel will be of excellent quality, like the previous models, Samsung being an expert in the genre. But the successor to the Galaxy Note 10 also gives pride of place to a small hole in the screen, at the top left, to house the front sensor. As for the back, not surprisingly, there is a triple photosensor. In short, a video rendering that really makes your mouth water for this Galaxy Note 20 which has already revealed, in the past, a video. See you on August 5!

