Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra won an award!

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which was released by Samsung in recent weeks, was able to stand out with its screen and other technical features. This success on the screen side was rewarded by DisplayMate.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra won the best screen award!

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which has a very successful display thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate and brightness of 680 nits in normal mode and 1609 nits in high brightness mode, was announced by DisplayMate to have an A + screen and managed to be the phone with the best smartphone screen.

Galaxy Note 20 ultra, which has a 6.9 inch 1440 x 3088 pixel Dynamic AMOLED display, is powered by the Exynos 990 processor. At the same time, the smartphone that comes with 12 GB of RAM; It comes with three different rear cameras, 108 megapixels, 12 megapixels and again 12 megapixels. The model, which has a laser sensor besides the lenses, is accompanied by a 10-megapixel front camera. It offers high performance to its users with its 4,500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

What do you think of the success achieved by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



