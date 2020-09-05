Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra [Hands-on]

This week, Samsung launched the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Brazil for R $ 7,999 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The device is already in TecMundo for testing, but for now we will check the hands-on with some details of the new premium cell phone of the South Korean brand.

The display of the Ultra version is a 6.9-inch AMOLED Quad HD + with the most curved sides and 120Hz refresh rate. This is a differentiator between the normal Note 20 that has 6.7 inches and is flat, without this Edge screen that advances a little to the sides.

The front camera is right in the middle of the screen and has 10 MP. At the top, it has the hybrid tray for two SIM cards and a microSD, in addition to a microphone. The volume and power buttons are on the right side, while the left side is completely free.

At the bottom there is another microphone, the stereo speaker and the S Pen, which has been upgraded in its features and now has a writing feel more like a pen on paper.

At the rear, the triple camera has a 12 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide sensor, a 108 megapixel wide with up to 50 times Space Zoom, a 12 megapixel f / 3.0 telephoto, and a laser autofocus sensor. You can record at 8K at 24fps and 4K at 60fps.

The body of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is made of glass with Gorilla Glass and a side frame in stainless steel, but the normal version of the Note 20 is made of polycarbonate, which is a type of plastic and, despite the resistance, generates much controversy over not having that premium finish.

It is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen

Inside, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has an Exynos 990 processor, 12 GB of RAM, internal storage options between 128 and 512 GB. The operating system is an Android 10 with the One UI updated to the latest available version, and Samsung still guarantees three years of major Android updates.

Speaking of software, a very cool thing is the integration with Windows 10 that has been expanded and will now allow you to run mobile applications on the PC screen with “Link to Windows” and “Your Phone”.

Do you like Galaxy Note 20 Ultra? So leave in the comments your doubts about the product, so we can clarify in the final review!



