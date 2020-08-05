Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra faces the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung introduced the new members of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Galaxy Note 20, the big screen member of the series, is the model that stands out with its features and bigger screen. We compare this phone with the top-of-the-line model of the Galaxy S20 series, which is released at the beginning of the year. Let’s see which of the two phones stands out with which features.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra: Design

Although the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has similarities with the design of the Note 10 Plus, it also carries traces of the design of the S20 Ultra. Both phones have a 6.9 inch screen and really have big bodies. Despite the S20 Ultra’s 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm dimensions, the Note 20 Ultra has a shorter, wider and slim body with 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm dimensions. S20 Ultra 220 gr. The weight of the Note 20 Ultra comes with roughly the same body weight. Although the S20 Ultra has a large body and a high weight compared to a smartphone, we did not have much difficulty in carrying and using this phone. We think that the same situation will be valid for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Note 20 Ultra has less curvature than the S20 Ultra and carries a more professional phone look. It has a more serious look than the S20 Ultra. Elements such as dual speakers, USB-C port, thin screen frame are common. Note 20 Ultra also has a slot on the bottom edge for the S Pen.

Both phones have a glass and metal combination design. The Note 20 Ultra is said to have the newer and more robust Corning Gorilla Glass 7 glass. It will also house the stainless steel body. In contrast, the S20 Ultra has Gorilla Glass 6 glass and an aluminum frame. Both phones are water and dust resistant, certified with IP68 certification.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra: Hardware

On the screen side, both phones have almost the same features. The 6.9 inch corner-to-corner length display comes with a 1440 x 3200 pixel resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio. Both phones have a single camera hole centered at the top of the screen. The corners of the Note 20 Ultra’s screen are sharper to fit the body of the phone. Meanwhile, the screen of both phones curves towards the long sides.

The screens of both Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra have Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. Deep blacks, sharp text and graphics, vibrant colors and high contrast are common features of both phones’ screens. HDR10 + support is available on both phones. Thus, we can say that Note 20 Ultra is at least as good as the S20 Ultra in terms of multimedia experience.

The in-screen fingerprint reader is also available on both phones. As far as we have experienced with the S20 Ultra, this unit works well. We even used this unit in general to unlock the phone’s screen. For those who want, there is also face recognition using the front camera on both phones.

As for the audio system, both phones are about the same level. The main speaker at the bottom edge is accompanied by a second speaker at the top of the screen. The sound system of the S20 Ultra won our appreciation. We estimate that Note 20 Ultra will perform similarly. AKG headphones come out of the box of both phones. No 3.5mm headphone jack. You should use either your preferred choice of USB-C headphones or Bluetooth-enabled wireless headphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra design in sold in Turkey’s Exynos processor 990. The same is true for the Note 20 Ultra. The S20 Ultra has 12 GB of RAM, while the Note 20 Ultra has 8 GB of RAM. In addition, Note 20 Ultra has 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. In S20 Ultra, it is necessary to make do with 128 GB of storage space.

When we look at the features on the battery side, we see that the S20 Ultra has a higher battery capacity than the Note 20 Ultra. While the S20 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery, the Note 20 Ultra awaits its owners with a 4500 mAh battery. The fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power charging features called Wireless Power Share are also available on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra: Firmware

On the software side, both phones offer roughly the same experience. However, since the Note 20 Ultra has an S Pen, there are various software features suitable for use with this capacitive stylus. For example, the Contactless Command window that opens when you remove the S Pen from its slot is one of them. S Pen is used for things like taking notes on the screen, drawing, taking a screenshot. In addition, changing the image in galleries or presentations with S Pen, turning the sound on and off on YouTube, performing various controls in the Camera application are among the functions offered in S Pen and Note 20 Ultra. In addition to the Note 20 series, there are added S Pen gestures among them for returning to the home screen, going back, opening the multitasking window.

Apart from that, we see that the integration with Microsoft applications is increased in Note 20 Ultra. When you connect the Note 20 Ultra to the computer, you can open the application windows on the phone on the computer screen, and perform fast file transfer with drag-and-drop method. As with the S20 Ultra, DeX can be used on the Note 20 Ultra. Wireless DeX is one of the features offered by Note 20 Ultra. However, we estimate that S20 Ultra owners will also benefit from this feature.

Apart from that, both phones come with Android 10 installed. The One UI 2 user interface is presented above this. We see various Samsung, Google and Microsoft applications installed on both phones. Apart from that, it is possible to install applications or games from Google Play Store or Galaxy Store. The security package called Samsung’s Knox is among the software features available on Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera

When we look at the camera side, we see that both phones have roughly similar features. Both the Note 20 Ultra and the S20 Ultra have a 108 megapixel main camera. The features of this camera are the same on both phones and optical image stabilization is also available. The telephoto camera has a periscope on both phones, but this camera of the S20 Ultra has 48 megapixel resolution support, while the Note 20 Ultra has a 12 megapixel telephoto camera. S20 Ultra allows you to zoom in up to 100 times, while Note 20 Ultra allows you to zoom in up to 50 times. The ultra wide-angle camera is the same on both phones and has a resolution of 12 megapixels.

These three cameras, which we have mentioned above, are located in the camera modules that are noticeably protruding in both vertical and outward direction on both phones. The fourth sensors vary on two phones. The S20 Ultra has a Flight Time camera, while the Note 20 Ultra has a laser autofocus system. Thus, Note 20 Ultra users can focus faster while taking pictures. Nevertheless, we think that the Note 20 Ultra will get help from the telephoto lens for depth information, so that the hardware-related data required for Live Focus photos and videos can be obtained. In the Note 20 Ultra review we will publish later, we will look at the details of this.

When we look at the front cameras, we see that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40 megapixel selfie camera. Note 20 Ultra has a 10 megapixel selfie camera. Shooting 4K video stands out among the features available in two front camera systems.

On the video side, the S20 Ultra stands out with its professional-grade features and 8K video recording. Samsung also offers these on the Note 20 Ultra. It is possible to manually control the settings such as exposure and white balance while shooting videos on both phones. In addition, it is also possible to choose the microphone to be used during shooting on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra: Conclusion

Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are two phones with more or less the same features. However, while the S20 Ultra appeals to a more general audience, the Note 20 Ultra targets more professionals and those who like to produce something with its design and S Pen-related functions.

If you’re dealing with more games or watching videos on your smartphone, the S20 Ultra might be a better option for you. However, if taking notes, drawing and other things on the screen attract you, if you think you are a productive user, then you can make your choice for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.



