Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features And Price

Samsung’s popular smartphone model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 first appeared in front of technology enthusiasts in August 2020. The device, which draws attention with its flagship technical features, is the center of attention with its stylish design and hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which attracts attention with its features and performance, is undoubtedly one of the most successful devices released in 2020.

Screen

6.7 inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, 393PPI, HDR 10+, DCI-P3

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Full HD+

Glass protection: Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Polycarbonate cover, Aluminum body

Dimensions and weight: 8.3 mm / 192 Grams

Equipment

Processor: Samsung Exynos 990 7nm / 2.73 GHz / 8 cores (2x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2x 2.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + 4x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A55)

Graphics Processing Unit: Mali-G77 MP11

Storage – RAM: 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory, no microSD card support, 8GB RAM LPDDR5

Camera

Other

Battery: 4300 mAh, 25 Watt USB-C fast charging, 15W wireless charging

Operating prompt: Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 10 (upgradeable to Android 11)

Model Number: SM-N980F/DS

Using a Samsung-made 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, the phone has 1080 x 2400 Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz high refresh rate. The device, which has a pixel density of 393 per inch, protects the glass on the front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which does not deviate from its aluminum frame design, has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.86 percent.

Coming with a triple camera array on the back, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 stands out with its photo and video capabilities. The phone, which has a 12 Megapixel camera, also has a 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 64 Megapixel telephoto sensor. With this camera configuration, the company can zoom in on distant objects and shoot 24fps video in 8K. The Hole-Punch selfie camera on the front has a resolution of 10 Megapixels and the ability to shoot 60 frames per second video in 4K.

Powered by the company’s own designed and produced Exynos 990, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage option. Developed with 7nm manufacturing architecture, this processor draws attention with its 2.73 GHz CPU frequency and Mali-G77 MP11 internal graphics processing unit. The most criticized point of the company in this processor is that it lags behind models using Snapdragon in energy consumption and cooling.

Additional features of the device include LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), dual band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot support. While the phone left the AnTuTu tests with 530 thousand 900 points (v8); It got 2775( v5) points from GeekBench. At the same time, the phone, which has IPX68 certification, can withstand more than 30 minutes in 1.5-deep water. In addition, the phone also has a 5G model.

