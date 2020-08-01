Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases appeared

Many details were leaked for the Note 20 series, which is expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 5th. The device’s features and performance test had appeared recently. Now the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases are displayed.

New additions to leaks for Note 20 series before Unpacked event

The technical features of the firm’s highly anticipated flagship device were leaked in most details. The phone is expected to have ARM Mali-G77MP11 graphics unit. It was also suggested that the device will come with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

If we come to the leaks on the design side, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases and previously rendered render images can make us have an idea about this. The device is expected to have a perforated notch structure called punch hole.

On the other hand, some information about the prices of the Galaxy Note 20 series had already been revealed. Galaxy Note 20 4G price will be 999 euro for 256 GB storage and 1.099 euro for 512 GB storage. Note 20 Ultra price with 5G support will be 1,349 euro for 256 GB and 1,449 euro for 512 GB storage. It is worth remembering that these prices are more expensive than the previous devices of the series.



