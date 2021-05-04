Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ S Pen is in trouble?

Samsung Galaxy: Owners and owners of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ devices have reported unexpected problems with the S Pen, according to SamMobile. According to the vehicle, the accessory disconnects from the device to which it is attached for no apparent reason, which impairs the use of certain features, such as Air Actions.

This may not be exactly new, but the frequency would have increased after the March or April 2021 security patch arrived, causing a lot of irritation. Still, the site recognizes that there is no evidence to connect the update to the stumbling block.

Headache

There are those who claim that the failure occurs after removing the S Pen from its storage silo, even preventing the manual reconnection of the component and making it impossible to control the camera application, browse the photos in galleries and so on. In any case, touches on the screen would not be affected.

Finally, to prevent error messages from constantly appearing on the screen, some people chose to disable Air Actions entirely – something that has been happening since 2020. In the hope of resolving the issue, they contacted SamMobile to win the attention of South Korean teams. .