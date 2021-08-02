Samsung Galaxy M62 Arrives in Brazil With 7,000 mAh of Battery

Samsung Galaxy M62: This Monday (02), Samsung announced the arrival of the Galaxy M62 in Brazil. The mid-range cellphone features the giant 7,000 mA battery with 25W fast charging and marks the arrival of the third generation of the Galaxy M lineup, which focuses on the shopping journey completely online.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display has FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) and a 32 MP front-facing camera located in the center of the top. At the rear, the device has a set of four cameras: 64 MP (main), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro) and 5 MP (depth sensor).

With 128GB of internal storage (expandable to 1TB via microSD card) and 8GB of RAM, the device features Samsung’s own Exynos 9825 processor. The model also has a fingerprint reader and 3.5 mm jack for headphones.

Available in blue and black, the Galaxy M62 arrives in Brazil for R$3,499, but until August 31, Samsung maintains a promotion of R$2,499.