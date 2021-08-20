Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specs Leaked

The features of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G phone, which has been revealed in the past months, have been revealed in detail today.

Although many of the features of Samsung’s newly introduced smartphone are leaked today; There is no clear information about the battery capacity yet. A few of the emerging features are; 7 mm thick and 175 g in weight, it is 4500 mAh or 5000 mAh it is implied may contain batteries. Also in the box; It says it will come with a 15W charger but it is unclear whether the phone will support 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specs according to rumors

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

(1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display Octa-Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPU) Snapdragon 778G 6nm mobile processor with Adreno 642L GPU

6 GB / 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1 TB with micro SD card

with internal storage, expandable memory to with micro SD card Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

with Samsung One Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

(nano + nano / microSD) 64 Megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture; ISOCELL GW3 sensor, 12 Megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5 Megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

32 Megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 164 x 76 x 7mm; Weight: 175g

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M32 5G on August 25, but the Galaxy M52 5G is expected to be released in September.

The company is said to be preparing to launch the Galaxy M52, which will be a 5G phone powered by the Snapdragon 778G mobile processor, which has yet to be used in any Samsung phone.

The first company to use the mobile processor we mentioned was Honor, and the model used was the 50 series. realme, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, and Xiaomi also confirmed that they will use Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile processor in their phones in the future, but Samsung was not on the list.