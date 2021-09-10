Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Renders Showcase Phone Design

This Friday (10), insider Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with the portal MySmartPrice, revealed images of renderings of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and explained that the device can come with an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Samsung hasn’t yet provided technical details for the device or a release date, but the smartphone received a support page on the company’s Indian website this week, which could indicate an official announcement soon. In addition, leak specialist Debayan Roy said in August that the M52 5G will be sold later this month in the country. Check out the design below.

The product can have dimensions 7 x 76 x 164mm and will weigh 175 grams. As you can see, the back is styled with vertical grooves; the GSM Arena portal speculates that the device’s body will be made of plastic.

“Leaked” specifications

In August, the 91 Mobiles website also received information about the cell phone in partnership with Agarwal. Rumor has it that the Galaxy M52 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with FHD+ resolution (2,400 X 1,080) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of photos, it will offer a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 12MP wide-angle camera. For selfies, the device has 32 MP, according to speculation.

The chipset could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G, accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable to up to 1TB. In terms of software, Android 11 will be used with the OneUI 3.1 interface.

Debayan recently explained that the battery will have 5000 mAh and take advantage of the 15W charging support. There is still no information about the presence of a charger in the box.