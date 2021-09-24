Samsung Galaxy M52 5G introduced! Here are the features

With its 120Hz refresh rate screen and fast charging support, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been quietly announced. Here are the features!

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, which is expected to debut at its India launch on September 28. The model listed on the Polish website of the South Korean company, as well as adding 5G support to the Galaxy M series; It attracts attention with its Super AMOLED Plus screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The price information of the Galaxy M52 5G has not been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

Display: 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus, 16 million colors, 120Hz refresh rate

Rear camera: 64 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels + 5 Megapixels, up to 10x digital zoom, flash

Front camera: 32 Megapixels

Storage: 128GB (support microSD card up to 1TB)

Memory: 6GB RAM

Battery: 5000 mAh, 25W fast charging

Connectivity: USB Type-C, USB 2.0, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G + 5GHz, HE80, SISO, 1024-QAM

Software: Android 11 operating system, One UI 3.1 user interface

Sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with Full HD + resolution comes with a perforated design. The 32 Megapixel front camera of the device is placed in this hole part. Supporting 120Hz refresh rate, the device promises a smoother experience to its user. When we look at the side of the phone, we see a power button with a fingerprint sensor function.

Galaxy M52 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. This processor, which solves the connection support with the Snapdragon X53 modem, includes the Adreno 642L GPU. You may be familiar with the Snapdragon 778G 5G, whose frequency can go up to 2.4GHz; because at the same time, Realme GT Master Edition appeared on Honor 50/50 Pro models.

When we look at the back of the smartphone, we see that there is a 64 Megapixel main camera + 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera + 5 Megapixel macro camera. While the Galaxy M52 5G also comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, it also comes with virtual RAM support up to 4GB. It also offers microSD card support up to 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes out of the box with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. It also has a 5000 mAh battery powered by an adapter that supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone, which also has functions such as Game Booster for gamers, includes Dolby Atmos support.