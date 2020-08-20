Samsung Galaxy M51 will surprise with its battery!

Although the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra come to mind when Samsung is mentioned recently, everyone knows that mid and entry-level phones attract much more attention. In this context, the Samsung Galaxy M51, which has been leaking since March, will be introduced shortly.

Samsung Galaxy M51 battery will be 7000 mAh!

Samsung’s new mid-range phone will feature a 6.67-inch screen. The device with this perforated screen offering Full HD + resolution is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. While the device with model number SM-M515F comes with 8 GB of RAM, the most striking point is the 7000 mAh battery. It is stated that this huge battery will have 25W fast charging support.

The phone is expected to be launched in India first, but the opening of a dedicated support page on Samsung’s website in Russia gave the first signal that it will be available in different countries.

Another feature expected to come with the Galaxy M51 is the wireless reverse charging feature. This way, you will be able to use the phone to charge other devices. What do you think about the Galaxy M51, which is expected to be Samsung’s new mid-range smartphone? You can share your ideas with us in the comments.



