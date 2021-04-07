Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31 smartphone

With upcoming releases and somewhat similar technical specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M51 Smartphones are two intermediate models launched in 2020 by the South Korean company.

While the first was launched in February 2020, the second, Galaxy M51, reached the Brazilian market on August 31 of the same year. In order to understand the differences between each of the models launched, we made a comparison, to help you when choosing your new smartphone from the brand and understand which of the two is worth investing in. Check out:

Dimensions and screens

The two smartphones have very similar dimensions, but the Galaxy M51 is a little bit bigger in all aspects – besides being a little bit heavier. While the Galaxy M31 is 159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm (height, width and depth) and 191 g, the other model is 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm and 213 g.

However, the usage experience is very similar, especially due to the plastic material used on the back and the frame that surrounds Samsung smartphones.

The screen also has subtle differences. The Galaxy M51 is naturally larger, with 6.7 inches (with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels) versus 6.4 inches (2340 x 1080 pixeps) of the more compact version. However, in both models we have Super AMOLED technology and Gorilla Glass 3 to ensure greater protection against scratches.

Hardware and performance

It is in the hardware department that we begin to find important differences between these models – which ends up justifying the difference in price. The Galaxy M31 has an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 and 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. This is a good intermediate processor for a Samsung smartphone, but inferior to the Galaxy M51.

The M51’s chipset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold and 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) and Adreno 618 GPU. In addition to being more modern, this processor guarantees more performance to run applications, games and the system in general.

Despite this difference, the two devices are offered with the same amount of RAM and internal storage: 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB for files.

Cameras

The quality of the cameras on these smartphones is also very similar. And this is an aspect in which the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone could have differentiated itself a little from the other model.

Both have a main camera of 64 MP (f / 1.8) and three other cameras: a macro of 5 MP (f / 2.4), a depth of 5 MP (f / 2.2 in the M31 and f / 2.4 in the M51) and a sensor 8 MP (f / 2.2) ultrawide on the M31 and 12 MP (f / 2.2) on the other model.

Apart from these small differences in the rear cameras, smartphones are identical. Both have a 32 MP (f / 2.0) front sensor, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, LED flash, HDR mode, panorama and other features exclusive to a Samsung smartphone.

Drums

It is here on the battery that we can find another important difference between these two devices. The Galaxy M51 has an impressive capacity of 7000 mAh with 25W charging.

This is an impressive capability, offered by very few devices on the market. The charging speed is also impressive, but there is no wireless charging on both devices.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone, on the other hand, has a range of 6000 mAh, which is no small feat. This ensures that the device will be able to withstand almost an entire day away from the outlets. Charging supports 15W.

Conclusion: which Samsung smartphone is better?

Given this comparison, it is easy to see that the Galaxy M51 has superior technical specifications. The highlight is the performance and battery, characteristics that justify the difference in price between the two models.

However, the Galaxy M31 is a considerably cheaper Samsung smartphone. Depending on the condition, it is possible to find this model costing almost R $ 1,000 less than the other device, which represents a very big difference.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the Galaxy M31 is not a bad device. Its technical specifications are compatible with its price and intermediate users are sure to be satisfied with this model.