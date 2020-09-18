Samsung Galaxy M51 received its first update

The Samsung Galaxy M51 may already have instilled confidence in users with both its first update and the August 2020 security patch. This smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor, has a battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh.

It has been announced that the new update released with the label “M515FXXU1ATI1” is 190 MB in size. It is known that the screen prepared for the Galaxy M51, which is sold in India today, has Super AMOLED Infinity-O architecture.

Samsung Galaxy M51 in the field with its first update

This product, which has a camera hole in the middle, has four cameras on the back. The South Korean representative, whose main camera is 64 Megapixels, has a 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a 5 Megapixel macro camera and a 5 Megapixel depth sensor.

On the front of it is a camera with a resolution of 32 Megapixels (f / 2.2). The screen resolution of this model, which hosts a 6.7 inch screen, was announced as 2400 x 1080.

Many phone manufacturers have started to release the security patch they prepared for September, but it appears that Samsung does not want to skip the previous month. In the first update accompanied by the security patch, adaptive brightness was allowed to work more consistently.

In addition, the performance of the cameras in this device was also checked and their deficiencies were corrected. Apart from these, it was also said that software errors were eliminated. This software, powered by the Android 10 architecture, will be distributed to all users.

It was also stated that important data should be backed up before installing this update, which is claimed to offer a better user experience. What do you think about Galaxy M51 equipped with 25W fast charging technology?



