Samsung Galaxy M51 official press photos leaked

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the phones expected to be official soon. Leaks on the device, which shows up with the model number SM-M51F in official documents, continue to increase. In the previous images, a triple camera system, a fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel and a screen with a camera hole in the upper left corner were seen. However, official press photos leaked on the internet show that the first images are fake.

According to official press photos, the rear of the Galaxy M51 is a quad camera system arranged in an L shape. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the power button on the right side of the phone. The hole where the front camera is placed meets the users in the upper middle of the screen.

Placing the fingerprint scanner aside indicates that the display panel has the preference for LCD. The flat panel with small bezels appears to have a slightly thicker lower frame. Although it is not possible to see the bottom edge of the phone directly, here it is 3.5 mm. headphone jack and USB-C input are expected to take place.

Information about the phone is still limited. However, the 7000 mAh battery is expected to provide the energy needed by the smartphone. It is said that this battery will have 25W fast charging support. It is also among the news that the Galaxy M51 will have a Snapdragon 730 processor and 8 GB of RAM.

It is said that there will be a 64-megapixel camera on the back of the smartphone. At this point, it is worth saying that all claims about the Galaxy M51 should be approached with caution.

It is said that the official announcement for the Samsung Galaxy M51 can be made in the second half of September. The phone is said to be sold in India at between 25,000 and 30,000 rupees.



