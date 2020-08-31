Samsung Galaxy M51 introduced: Snapdragon 730

The Samsung Galaxy M51, whose leaks have been around for a while, finally became official. The South Korean company signaled the arrival of the phone with a post it made last week. Although the smartphone is expected to be introduced in India first, the M51 first appeared on Samsung’s Germany site.

Before the introduction of the Galaxy M51, the accuracy of the features leaked on the internet was also confirmed with the promotion. The first thing that strikes the eye in the feature list of the phone is the huge 7000 mAh battery. This battery, which also supports 25W fast charging, promises a two-day usage time.

At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The 128 GB internal storage space of the phone can be expanded with the help of a microSD card.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen offers FHD + resolution. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is placed on the power button on the side.

In the quad rear camera system, the 64 megapixel sensor is the main camera. The 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor has a 123-degree viewing angle. One of the 5 megapixel resolution sensors functions as a macro camera and the other acts as a depth sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel resolution camera in the hole placed in the middle of the screen.

Available in black and white color options, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be sold in Europe for 360 euros. Shipments of the phone will begin as of September 11.



