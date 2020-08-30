Samsung Galaxy M51 introduced! Features and price

Samsung’s new device to compete in the mid-segment has been introduced and is available for pre-order in Europe. The phone, which attracts attention with its 7,000 mAh battery capacity, is expected to meet with consumers on September 11. The pre-ordered Samsung Galaxy M51 features and price have also become official.

Samsung Galaxy M51 introduced and pre-ordered in Germany

South Korean technology giant Samsung is revealing competitive devices in the middle segment with its M series. The company aims to strengthen this series with the Galaxy M51. The most striking feature of this smartphone is that it has a battery capacity of 7,000 mAh and comes with 25W fast charging support.

When we come to the hardware side; The processor of the smartphone was Snapdragon 730G, which we see in mid-segment devices, while the RAM capacity was 6 GB. The storage capacity of the phone is 128 GB.

Among the features of the Samsung Galaxy M51, we can say that the camera is ambitious on paper according to its segment. Device with quad camera setup on the back; It comes with a 64 Megapixel main camera, 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 5 Megapixel portrait and 5 Megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 32 Megapixel camera.

The screen of the device will have a size of 6.7 inches, Super AMOLED technology and FHD + resolution. The device, which we see with its perforated notch design, will appear with the fingerprint reader on the side that we are used to from the Sony Xperia series. The Galaxy M51 will arrive with Android 10 out of the box, but with One UI Core, not the One UI 2.5 version.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M51 is determined as 360 euros in pre-order in Europe.



