Samsung Galaxy M42 will come with 5G support

The first signs of the Samsung Galaxy M42 were seen in November. Thanks to various certificates, it has been revealed that the phone will carry a battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh. The Galaxy M42 has now appeared in the Wi-Fi Alliance registrations with the model number SM-M426B / DS.

The model number also reveals important information about the Galaxy M42. The model numbers of all international versions of 5G phones that Samsung has released so far end in B / DS format.

This means the Galaxy M42 is a 5G compatible device. It should be noted that the M42 will be the first 5G compatible smartphone of the Galaxy M series.

In the Wi-Fi Alliance record, there is no concrete information about the Samsung Galaxy M42, except for dual band Wi-Fi support and the presence of the Android 11 operating system. However, it will not be a surprise that new details about the Galaxy M42 will emerge in the upcoming period.