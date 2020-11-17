Samsung Galaxy M42 battery capacity revealed

Samsung includes devices with large battery capacity in the Galaxy M series. Many phones of the series have a 6000 mAh battery. The M51 stands in a separate place with its 7000 mAh battery. Samsung seems to keep its general line with the Galaxy M42, which is expected to be one of the new members of the series.

It is stated that the Samsung branded device with model number EB-BM425ABY seen in the database of China’s 3C certification institution is M42. The information here shows that the smartphone will have a battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh.

Technically, the minimal charging capacity is 5830 mAh, while the typical battery capacity is 6000 mAh. The smartphone’s approval by the independent certification agency DEKRA and the Indian Standards Bureau shows that its release is not far away.

It may be strange that a device named M42 will be released while there is no device called Samsung Galaxy M41. However, the model number clearly indicates that Samsung will continue with the M42 after the M40.



