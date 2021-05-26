Samsung Galaxy M32 May Hit The Market Soon

Samsung Galaxy M32: It is possible that Samsung will soon announce the launch of the Galaxy M32 (SM-M325F) and its respective arrival on the market. That’s because the company’s Indian website put up support pages related to the device about which little is known. Technical details, as well as images, in this case, were not included.

Experts bet that the device will be a refurbished Galaxy A32 4G, as there is no information indicating a 5G variant of the novelty. Based on this idea, features such as the Helio G80 processor, 64 MP main camera and 20 MP front camera, improved 6,000 mAh battery and Super AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate are expected.

It is worth remembering that the model (SM-M325F) also appears in Anatel’s database and that, among the colors, they can be black, white and blue.

More shots in the dark

One of the great advantages of such configurations, according to SamMobile, is that the Galaxy A32 5G is inferior to its “brother” in all aspects, removing the connectivity with the new network, even if the idea that the product should not be discarded features of both models in a unique variety – the letter M of its name.

Finally, there is no data to suggest when the Samsung Galaxy M32 will land, as the publication of these pages generally does not affect the giant’s plans regarding timelines.