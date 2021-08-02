Samsung Galaxy M32 is Launched in Brazil for R$2,399

Samsung Galaxy M32: This Monday (02), Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy M32 in Brazil. The cell phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, 25W fast charging and follows the arrival of the Galaxy M62 in the country.

The mid-range phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with microSD expansion of up to 1TB. The front camera has 20 MP and the rear has four sensors (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP).

The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display has FHD+ resolution and the Galaxy M32 will be available in blue, black and white colors with vertical lines and differentiated texture, with a more mirrored look, giving a prism effect in the light.

The fingerprint sensor is on the side and the device marks the arrival of Samsung Pay to Galaxy M line devices thanks to the presence of NFC.

The Galaxy M32 arrives in Brazil for R$2,399, but until the 31st of August, Samsung maintains a promotion in which it goes out for R$1,999.