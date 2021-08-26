Samsung Galaxy M32 introduced: price and features

Shortly after Samsung launched the Galaxy M42 5G in India last April, it added a new one to its M series today; Galaxy M32 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M 32 5G has 6.5 inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display, powered by Dimensity 720 mobile processor with up to 8GB RAM support. It will come out of the box with a 48 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, a 5 Megapixel macro camera and a 2 Megapixel depth of field camera for live focus, along with a quad rear camera setup and a 13 Megapixel front camera.

Equipped with a large battery of 5,000 mAh, the smartphone will take its place on the shelves with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C input, GPS, Wi-Fi 5 features. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come in black and blue colors. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been launched in Black and Blue color options and will cost about $282 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The smartphone will also come with Samsung’s Knox security platform and is guaranteed to receive two years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G technical specifications

6.5 inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPU)

6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 1TB with micro SD card

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

dual sim

48 Megapixel f/1.8 aperture rear camera with LED flash, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5 Megapixel macro sensor and 2 Megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

13 Megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos

Dimensions: 76.1 x 164.2 x 9.1mm; Weight: 205g

5G SA/NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charge