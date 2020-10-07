Samsung Galaxy M31s is on pre order!

With the recent increase in smartphone prices, many of the consumers have turned their eyes to middle segment devices. A new addition to the Samsung Galaxy M family, competing in this segment, is now available for pre-order. The Samsung Galaxy M31s price has also been announced.

Galaxy M31s pre-ordered in the online store

Samsung’s new device to compete in the middle segment, Galaxy M31s attracted attention with its 6,000 mAh battery capacity and some camera capabilities. The phone is available for pre-order today at Samsung’s online store.

After the price of the device is determined, let’s take a brief look at its features. First, the Infinity-O sAMOLED screen with a size of 6.5 inches appears. The model, which offers a screen frame rate of more than 91 percent to users, has FHD + resolution.

Powered by the Exynos 9611 processor, comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the Galaxy M31s has a quad camera setup on the back. Main camera with 64 Megapixel resolution and f / 1.8 aperture; It is accompanied by 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 5 Megapixel macro and 5 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the phone, there is a single camera with a resolution of 32 Megapixels.



