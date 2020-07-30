Samsung Galaxy M31s introduced! Here are the features

Bringing affordable models together with users, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M31s and its features have been announced. Attracting attention with its high battery capacity, Galaxy M31s wants to stay ahead of its competitors with its price.

The company, which has managed to attract the attention of users with the Galaxy M series, continues to work for the upper and middle segment models as well as the upper segment models. The new model will show itself with its display and battery features.

Samsung Galaxy M31s features

When we examine the features of the new model, we first encounter the 6.5-inch Infinity-O sAMOLED screen. The model, which offers over 91 percent screen vault ratio to users, has FHD + resolution. The model also features a front camera embedded in the screen. Thus, a feature that users who do not want notch will like is here.

The new model is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. With a 10 nm fabrication process, this processor features 4 Cortex-A73 2.3 GHz cores and 4 Cortex-A53 1.7 GHz cores. The processor, which supports Bluetooth 5.0 with LTE connection technology, brought 6 GB or 8 GB RAM option. Users can choose the amount of RAM they want. However, 128 GB of storage space will be included in the model.

It is time for the Samsung Galaxy M31s features. When the model is examined, it is seen that the quad camera system is located. Here are the 64 Megapixel Sony IMX682 f / 1.8 main camera, 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle camera, 5 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro camera and 5 Megapixel f / 2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 Megapixel selfie camera.

The battery capacity of the model was announced as 6.000 mAh. For this rather high capacity, 25 W fast charging support is included in the model. In addition, the battery of the model can perform the duty of powebank with reverse charging for a different device.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price

The price of the new model was announced as 20,499 rupees ($ 273) for 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 22,499 rupees (300) for 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It will be out of the model box with Android 10 based OneUI 2.1.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

-Display: 6.5 inches, FHD +, 91% screen display

-Processor: Exynos 9611 (4 × 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 and 5 × 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

-Storage – RAM: 128 GB + 6 GB RAM LPDDR4X or 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X

-Main camera: 64 Megapixel Sony IMX682 f / 1.8

-Ultra wide angle camera: 12 Megapixel f / 2.2

-Macro camera: 5 MP, f / 2.4

-Front camera: 32 Megapixel

-Depth sensor: 5 MP, f / 2.4,

-Battery: 6.000 mAh @ 25 Watt fast charge and reverse charge



