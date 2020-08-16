Samsung Galaxy M31s first information for Europe price

First information appeared for the Samsung Galaxy M31s European price. Focusing on the mid-range and affordable phones category, Samsung previously announced the Indian price of this model.

Will the Samsung Galaxy M31s be able to please the European price?

The South Korean representative has already created a support page for prospective M31s users on behalf of Germany, Italy, Portugal, Czechia, Slovenia and Hungary. The new model, which will be offered for sale in these countries, has a 6000 mAh battery.

The screen size of this phone, which has 25W fast charging support, will be 6.5 inches. Produced with the Infinity-O Super AMOLED architecture, the resolution of the screen was announced as 2400 x 1080.

The M31s will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor. It will have a 32 Megapixel camera on its front. On the back will be a quad camera setup: 64 Megapixel Sony IMX682 f / 1.8 main camera, 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle camera, 5 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro camera and 5 Megapixel f / 2.4 depth sensor.

Rumor has it that the version of this model equipped with 6GB of RAM / 128GB of storage will cost around 250 euros (euros). It is not yet clear whether the version designed with 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage will be sold in Europe.



