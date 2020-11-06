Samsung Galaxy M31 has been updated to One UI 2.5!

Samsung Galaxy M31 and One UI 2.5 update met. This model was released on February 26, 2020. Yesterday, we learned that the Samsung Galaxy M21 model was equipped with this update.

One UI 3.0 is still under development and cannot be tested by anyone. There is also a security patch prepared for this month in the software named One UI 2.5 for Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31 One equipped with UI 2.5 update

This update, distributed with the label “M315FXXU2ATJ9”, appeared in India. It is predicted that all Galaxy M31 users will meet this update within a few weeks.

The South Korean company, which increases the functionality of the interface called Samsung Keyboard, divides the Samsung keyboard used when the mode called landscape mode or landscape mode is active. The Messages application now allows a user to send messages to other users with their location every 30 minutes.

It has been learned that the gesture navigation feature in Android 10 can be used in third party applications. It has been reported that some security vulnerabilities that directly affect both Samsung’s operating system and Android have been eliminated. How to install this update?

You can access this update by following the path: Settings> Software Update> Download and install. This smartphone is accompanied by a processor called Exynos 9611 (10 nm fabrication process). The screen size of the Galaxy M31 is 6.4 inches (Super AMOLED). What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy M31?



