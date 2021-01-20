Samsung Galaxy M31 gets Android 11

Launched in Brazil just over six months ago, the Galaxy M31 is one of Samsung’s main intermediary smartphones, offering balanced hardware and a lower price for being offered online, and is now also one of the newest to be offered the most up-to-date update. Samsung.

Some users around the world started to receive the Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 interface on Tuesday, January 19th, but there are reports from Brazilian users that the update has not yet appeared on their smartphones and, with that, continue with Android 10 and One UI 2.5 with October security patch.

The update has 1.8 GB and has major changes in the system thanks to the newest version of the Google operating system and dozens of increments made by Samsung in its interface.

The Galaxy M31 is now available in Brazil and is regularly on promotions. The model has an Exynos 9611 processor, even from the Galaxy A51, offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution and comes with four rear cameras, one main lens with a 64 MP sensor, one macro lens, another large- angular and one for depth data.

The battery is a generous 6,000 mAh battery with simple fast charging of just 15W, in addition to having 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The TudoCelular already has an analysis of the Galaxy M31 and also our official battery test, as well as several comparisons so that you can answer your main questions before purchasing the model.