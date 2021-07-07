Samsung Galaxy M22 And A12s New Confirmations

Samsung Galaxy M22 and A12s are newly confirmed. News about the Samsung Galaxy M22 and A12s has been around for a while. Bluetooth certificates once again reveal that the officialization of these two phones is not far away.

The markings for the Samsung Galaxy M22 are not limited to the Bluetooth certification. The smartphone has also been certified by Thailand’s certification body, NBTC, with the model number SM-M225FV. The result of the Geekbench benchmark test confirmed that the phone will come with a Helio G80 processor and 4 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is said to be a differently shaped version of the Galaxy A22. The Galaxy F22, which was recently introduced in India, was likewise described as an A22 clone.

The Galaxy A12s, on the other hand, does not seem to be much different from the A12. The smartphone’s support page is already active on Samsung’s Philippines site.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the official announcement for the Samsung Galaxy M22 and A12s will be made soon.