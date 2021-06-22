Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Pops Up On Google Play List

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021: The South Korean Samsung seems to be about to release a new variant of the Galaxy M21. A few weeks ago, the SM-M215G model appeared in the list of compatible devices on Google Play.

Previously dubbed Galaxy M21 Prime Edition, a recent update to the support page indicates that the device will be named M21 2021 Edition. This way, the smartphone can be very close to the official launch.

For now, the new Galaxy M21 variant only appears in the Google Play device list. So far, no specification has been released by Samsung.

Launched in March 2020, the original model stood out for being a more affordable version of the M31. For example, the smartphone comes with the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Exynos 9611 chipset and 6,000 mAh battery.

On the camera side, the M21 has a 48MP primary sensor combined with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth lens. Meanwhile, the selfie camera has an amazing 20 MP.

The Galaxy M31 gained a Prime variant in late 2020, but with specs almost similar to the original. So the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is expected to have a real update and not just a new name.

Galaxy M22 on the way

Samsung is also preparing the launch of the Galaxy M22. With similar specs, the model features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor, 48 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery.

According to the information, the device has already been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and will be produced at the facilities in Manaus and Campinas. However, there is still no forecast for release in Brazil and the rest of the world.