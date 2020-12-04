Samsung Galaxy M12 received Bluetooth certification

Samsung is preparing a new device named Galaxy M12. CAD drafts of this device appeared some time ago, and thus the design of the phone was seen. Although there is no statement from Samsung about the release date of the M12, it shows that the announcement that the phone is expected to receive Bluetooth certification is not far.

It is understood from the registrations that a certificate was obtained for five different versions of M12. These versions carry model numbers SM-M127F_DS, SM-M127G_DS, SM-M127F, SM-M127F_DSN and SM-F127G_DS. Although the end device is thought to be F12, the name M12 is clearly stated in the certificate.

However, at this point, it should be noted that Samsung has a tradition of launching a phone with different names in different markets. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that the phone is sold as M12 in some countries and as F12 in some countries.

The certificate does not contain information about the technical specifications of the Galaxy M12. It seems that only the phone will have Bluetooth 5.0 support. However, according to past rumors, the phone will carry a large battery with a capacity of 7000 mAh.

According to the leaked drafts, the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a notched display. Behind the smartphone is a quad camera system. 3.5 mm on the phone that will be charged from the USB-C port. There is also a headphone jack.



