Samsung Galaxy M12 introduced! Here are the details

Samsung introduced the latest Galaxy. At the launch held by the South Korean technology giant in Vietnam, it introduced the newest member of the Galaxy family, M12. The phone, which draws attention with its large battery capacity, also stands out with its 48MP main camera.

The new Galaxy M12 has a large battery capacity

The new phone, which attracts attention with its similarity to the Galaxy A12, stands out from its peers with its 6000 mAh battery capacity. The device, which also supports 15W fast charging via USB-C, promises up to 24 hours of use on a single charge.

The new Galaxy M12, with a screen size of 6.5 inches, has a PLS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 pixels. Positioning the front camera of the phone in the form of an Infinity-V panel, Samsung has a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

With a 48MP resolution camera on the back, the M12 can record video at 1080 pixels resolution up to 30 FPS. It should also be noted that the smartphone has a 2 MP macro camera in addition to the main camera.

In addition, the M12 has a 5MP ultra-wide camera with a viewing angle of up to 123 degrees on the back and a “Depth” camera with a 2MP sensor value.

On the processor side, the new Galaxy M12, powered by 2.0 GHz eight cores, stands out with 3, 4 and 6 GB RAM and 32, 64 and 128 GB storage options on the storage side. In addition, microSD card support up to 1TB will be available on the phone.

The new Samsung Galaxy M12 with 4G LTE connection support has Bluetooth 5.0. Finally, the M12 with three different color options stands out with its blue, black and jade colors. As of today, it is not yet clear when the phone, which is available for sale in Vietnam, will arrive in the European market.