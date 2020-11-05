Samsung Galaxy M12 appeared with huge battery!

The rumors about a new phone coming by Samsung are getting stronger in the near future. In fact, leaks of information about the upcoming phone were added to these rumors. While the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy M12 was revealed, images that gave hints in terms of its design emerged. We can say that the most striking point of the device will be its battery.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will compete with Galaxy M51: it comes with a 7,000 mAh battery

One of the most important criteria of users for smartphones is battery performance. We see that Samsung has taken more ambitious steps in this area recently. Galaxy M51, which was recently sold in our country, came with a remarkable battery capacity of 7,000 mAh. At this point, Samsung will come up with an ambitious phone.

According to the leaks, the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy M12 will be 7,000 mAh, just like the Galaxy M51. On the other hand, some images that give clues about the design of the device were also leaked. First, the device is expected to come with a 6.7-inch screen. We will also see a quad camera setup on the back of the device.

The inputs and outputs of the smartphone are among the details that have emerged. Galaxy M12; It will have a headphone jack and USB Type-C port. In addition, the power button on the right side of the device is expected to have a fingerprint reader.



