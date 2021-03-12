Samsung Galaxy M12: 90 Hz display first comes to India

With an eye on one of the largest markets in the world, Samsung today presented (11) its Galaxy M12 to consumers in India in a virtual event. Combining good technical specifications with a competitive price, the new device arrives to fight directly with the economic line of Android phones from Xiaomi, Motorola and Realme in the country.

Rated by Samsung India as “The Monster” on Twitter, the Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, HD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate on the Infinity-V display. It is the first basic model from Samsung with this level of update.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

In addition, the M12 features an Exynos 850 processor from Samsung, which works with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage. And in terms of “cameras”, the device also leaves something to be desired. There are four rear cameras: an ISOCELL GM2 main sensor of 48 MP, a wide angle of 5 MP and macro and depth sensors with 2 MP each. The front camera of selfies has 8 MP.

But the big difference of the Samsung Galaxy M12 is its 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device still has: Widevine L1 certification, fingerprint sensor on the side, support for Dolby Atmos and a USB-C port. Runs Android 11 and features Samsung’s One UI Home interface.

The device will be available for sale in India starting March 18, at Samsung’s online store on Amazon and at retail stores across the country. The suggested price of the 4GB / 64GB version of the smartphone will be US $ 151 (R $ 847) and the model with 6GB / 128GB, US $ 185, or just over R $ 1,000. There is still no date for the launch of the device in Brazil.