Samsung Galaxy M02 and A02 seen in certification lists

It can be said that Samsung’s plans for phones with Galaxy “0X” names are a bit ambiguous. These devices, which are offered under the Galaxy A or M series, can sometimes appear with the “s” or “Core” labels. The company can also market these phones with different names in different countries. Samsung seems to continue this approach with the Galaxy M02 and A02 as well.

A certificate list of devices with model numbers SM-A025F / DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F / DS, SM-A025M / DS and SM-A025M from Samsung has appeared on the Nemko AS website. It seems likely that these model numbers belong to Galaxy M02 and A02. The fact that both devices are included in the certification list of Nemko AS, a Norwegian company, indicates that the M02 may be released as A02 in some regions.

Galaxy A02 has been seen in some benchmark tests before. One of these tests was done on Geekbench. According to the test result in Geekbench, the phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, along with an unknown Qualcomm processor.

Another leak gives a little more detail about this device. Accordingly, the A02 will have a 5.7 inch HD + resolution LCD screen. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3500 mAh battery, microSD card support, 13 and 2 megapixel rear cameras and 8 megapixel front camera are among the features of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 or A02 seems sure to hit the shelves as an affordable device. It is stated that the selling price of the phone can be even under $ 130.



