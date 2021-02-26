Samsung Galaxy launched in Brazil with a 17 hour battery

Samsung announced on Thursday (25) the arrival in Brazil of the Galaxy Book S notebook, which is characterized by high performance power, connectivity and mobility, weighing only 950g.

First laptop in the Galaxy line, it has a 13.3-inch touch screen with Full HD resolution and brings the Intel Core i5 Lakefield processor. With hybrid technology, the chip guarantees greater savings in times of low processing, allowing to reach 17 hours of battery life, according to the company.

Samsung’s thinnest notebook (1.18 cm thick), the Galaxy Book S has 8 GB of DDR4x RAM and can be found in variants with 256 and 512 GB of internal storage, both with SSD disk. The operating system is Windows 10 Home.

Regarding the communication ports, there are a lower number than normally found in notebooks, with only two USB-C ports and one P2 for headphone and microphone. The technical sheet also includes support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Connectivity and security

Focused on connectivity, the laptop features the DeX apps, from the brand itself, and Seu Telephone, created in partnership with Microsoft, which allow you to connect Galaxy smartphones to your computer wirelessly, as well as the manufacturer’s smart TVs. As for security, it has a fingerprint sensor and the Secure Folder function to store sensitive files.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book S is R $ 7,199 in the version with 256 GB, in the color Mercury Gray, and R $ 7,499 in the model with 512 GB and in the Earthy Gold tint. It is on sale in the brand’s online and physical stores and in the retail chain.

Promotionally, whoever buys a unit of the new Samsung notebook by March 11, at participating stores, will win a Galaxy Buds Live headset.