Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 Will Surprise With Its Price

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 has been leaked. The price and features of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 model, which was announced to have entered the production line in the past days, have been leaked.

Samsung is preparing to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 models at its Unpacked event in August.

New information has emerged about the price of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 model, whose features have been leaked recently.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 may be affordable

FrontPageTech has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 model has entered the production line in the past weeks. Some technical features and price of the Galaxy Flip 3, which is expected to be introduced at the Samsung Unpacked event, have been leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 model will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, according to leaks. The processor, which is also used in the Galaxy S21 family, includes 1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 Prime, 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 Gold and 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 680 Silver cores.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 model, which is predicted to come with an Under-Panel Camera (UPC), will feature Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology.

Samsung will allegedly introduce the Galaxy Flip Lite this year. Although the technical specifications of the new model are not known yet, the price tag is estimated to be $ 1,000 on average.

It is stated that the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 model with 8GB RAM/256GB storage will be launched with a price tag of $ 1,249. It is estimated that the company will reach more users with the price tag set close to the flagship models.