Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 offers a new option

Samsung shared the first information about its new fitness tracker bracelet named Galaxy Fit 2. No information was given about the price of the Galaxy Fit 2, the follower of the acclaimed Galaxy Fit.

It is not possible to talk about a radical revision in Fit 2, which can be described as a slightly improved version of Galaxy Fit. Samsung’s new wristband improves some of the features found in the original Galaxy Fit.

Galaxy Fit 2 will regularly track five different fitness values. These include values ​​such as the number of calories burned, heart rate and distance covered. Galaxy Fit 2, which can also track sleep, will also give its users a daily sleep score.

In terms of design, Galaxy Fit 2 looks almost identical to the original Galaxy Fit. However, Samsung stated that the sweating effect around the wristband will be reduced thanks to the new corrugated texture.

In Galaxy Fit 2, users will be able to choose from more than 70 digital interfaces. In addition, it will be possible to customize the interfaces according to personal preferences. It is stated that the battery life is 15 days, and this period may increase to 21 days in line with the changes to be made in the settings.

It takes a little more patience to learn all the details about the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2.



