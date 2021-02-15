Samsung Galaxy F62 officially introduced

Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy F41, the first smartphone in the F series, in India via Flipkart. Following the first model of the F series, we see the Samsung Galaxy F62 today.

The features of the phone, which were previously subject to leaks, were officially announced by Samsung. Let’s take a closer look at the phone with the processor used in the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Galaxy F62 features

Samsung has added a new one to its F series models and officially unveiled the Galaxy F62. The phone, which attracts attention with its features, looks very good in terms of design and price.

Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD + resolution AMOLED display. There is a 32 Megapixel resolution front camera in the top center of this screen, which has Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

The quad camera setup on the back of the phone has a 64 Megapixel main camera, a 12 Megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5 Megapixel depth camera and a 5 Megapixel macro camera.

The phone, with the fingerprint reader on the side, is powered by the Exynos 9825 processor we saw in the Galaxy Note 10 series. The model, which comes with two different memory options as 6 GB and 8 GB, has 128 GB on the storage side. The device has 7.000 mAh battery capacity and supports 25W fast charging.

Galaxy F62 price

The version of the device with 6 GB of RAM has a price tag of $ 330, and the version with 8 GB of RAM has a price tag of $ 360. Galaxy F62 will be available in 3 different color options as laser green, laser blue and laser gray.