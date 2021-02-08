Samsung Galaxy F62 launch date has been announced

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy F62 have been around for a while. Clear and official information about the smartphone has finally emerged. Announcing the processor of the Galaxy F62, Samsung also announced the release date of the phone.

The smartphone will become official on February 15th. At the heart of the phone will be the Exynos 9825 processor, which is Samsung’s own design. The name of Exynos 9825 with 7 nm chip design has also been on the agenda in previous rumors.

Samsung’s sharing also reveals the design of the phone. In addition to the quadruple rear camera system, it is striking that the front camera is located in the middle of the screen. According to previous leaks, a 7000 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will first be available in India. It is currently unknown when the device, which is likely to be sold under other names in different countries, will leave India.