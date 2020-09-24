Samsung Galaxy F41 launch date has been announced

Samsung confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy F series last week. India-based e-commerce site Flipkart also announced the date when the first member of the series will be introduced. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be revealed at the event that will start on October 8th.

The promotional page on Flipkart for the Galaxy F41 shows the design of the phone. In addition, it is possible to see some technical features of the phone. Among these features, the sAMOLED Infinity-U display, three rear cameras, fingerprint scanner and 6000 mAh capacity battery stand out.

No official verification has been received for other features of the Galaxy F41. However, the user guide leaked to the internet confirms that the device will have dual speakers and one of the sensors in the triple rear camera will be an ultra wide-angle lens.

Galaxy F41 has previously passed Geekbench benchmark testing. This test revealed that the phone will have an Exynos 9611 processor and 6 GB of RAM. Although the Galaxy F41 is said to be largely the same as the Galaxy M31, it is known that there will be differences between the two phones, such as the number of rear cameras.

It will not be a surprise to hear new details about the Samsung Galaxy F41 as the launch date approaches.



