Samsung Galaxy F41 introduced! Here are the features

Samsung is facing consumers this time with the Galaxy F series. The first device of the brand’s new series was also introduced today. Samsung Galaxy F41 features and price that will compete in the middle segment have been officially announced. In addition, the date the device will go on sale has also been announced.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications

Let’s first look at the screen features of Samsung’s new device Galaxy F41, one of the prominent brands in the smartphone market. Phone with 6.4 inch screen; It comes up with FHD + resolution value. In addition, the device with a drop notch structure uses Super AMOLED technology.

When we come to the hardware side, we can say that there is a similarity between the Samsung Galaxy F41 features and the Galaxy M31s. Galaxy F41 is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor and has 6 GB of RAM. On the storage side, the phone comes with two options, 64 GB and 128 GB.

Based on the Samsung Galaxy F41 price and segment, we can say that it is remarkable for its camera capabilities. We see a triple camera setup on the back of the smartphone. Main camera with 64 Megapixel resolution; It is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5 Megapixel live focus sensor. The front camera of the device has a resolution of 32 Megapixels.

The battery capacity of the Galaxy F41 is 6,000 mAh, the same as the Galaxy M31s. The device also has 15W fast charging support. On the other hand, the device with 4G technology will be out of the box with Android 10.

Galaxy F41 price

The first member of the Galaxy F family; It will have a price tag of $ 232 for the model with 64 GB storage capacity and $ 245 for the version with 128 GB storage. In addition, the phone will go on sale on October 16; It will take its place in the market with three different color options as black, green and blue.



