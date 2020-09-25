Samsung Galaxy F41 First Teaser Video Released

Samsung India YouTube channel has released the first teaser video for the Galaxy F41, which will be launched on October 8. Published promotional materials show that the Galaxy F41 will be a smartphone for young people.

The launch of the Galaxy F41, which will be the first model of the Galaxy F series, which is thought to be positioned between the Galaxy A Series and Galaxy M series by Samsung, has started. Yesterday, the product page on Flipkart, one of India’s most popular e-commerce sites, revealed that the Galaxy F41 will be introduced on October 8 and will be a smartphone targeting young people.

The South Korean company, which continues its promotional activities at full speed, has now shared a new promotional video for the Galaxy F41 on the Samsung India YouTube channel and has revealed its design once again.

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be unveiled on October 8

Unlike many Samsung smartphones that have been introduced recently, the Samsung Galaxy F41 does not come with a perforated screen, but with a drop-notched Infinity-U design. The fingerprint scanner of the device, which has a triple camera design similar to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 models, is also on the back.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will look like this

The verified features of the Galaxy F41, which Samsung continues to promote with the #FullOn tag, include a 6,000 mAh battery and sAMOLED display, while still unconfirmed features include a 6.4 inch Full HD + screen, 32 MP selfie camera, 3-pack with 64 MP main camera. rear camera, Exynos 9611 processor, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB / 128 GB storage, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

