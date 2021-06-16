Samsung Galaxy F22 Receives Bluetooth Certification

Samsung Galaxy F22 received Bluetooth certification. The Samsung Galaxy F series was launched last October with the F41 model. The F41 was followed by the F62, which was introduced in February. The South Korean company is preparing to add a new model to this series. The Bluetooth certificate leaked to the Internet shows that the launch of the phone bearing the name Samsung Galaxy F22 is approaching.

It is not possible to see details about the technical features of the Samsung Galaxy F22 in the Bluetooth certificate. However, this certificate confirms that the Samsung Galaxy F22 is the renamed version of the A22. Because the name of the A22 is also mentioned in the document.

This means that the heart of the Samsung Galaxy F22 is the Helio G80 processor. 6.4 inch 90 Hz HD+ Super AMOLED display, Android 11 and OneUI Core 3.1 user interface, integrated fingerprint scanner, 5000 mAh battery with 15W charging support are among the features of this phone.

The v will come with a 13-megapixel front camera. In the quad camera system on the back of the phone, the main camera is a 48-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera are also present on the phone.